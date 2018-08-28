Search

Daggers extend Phipps’ contract

PUBLISHED: 16:41 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 10 January 2019

Harry Phipps of Dagenham against Hemel Hempstead Town in pre-season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harry Phipps of Dagenham against Hemel Hempstead Town in pre-season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Midfielder will now remain with Essex club through to the summer of 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Harry Phipps has extended his contract with the Vanarama National League club through to the summer of 2020.

The 20-year-old joined Daggers on a one-year contract in the summer after being released by divisional rivals Maidstone United.

The midfielder has gone on to become an integral part of the starting XI for the Essex club in recent weeks and his form has been rewarded with an extended deal.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor said: “I am delighted that Harry has committed himself to the club and we think it has been a good move for both parties.

“Harry is still a very young player and he’s still learning the game, but he’s played a lot of football.

“Harry has been very important in our recent recovery and we only hope he keeps getting better.”

Phipps has made 18 league appearances so far this season, with his solitary goal coming in a 2-0 win at Dover Athletic in October.

