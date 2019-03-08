Babolola inspires Woodford Town to Clapton victory

Temi Babalola of Woodford Town celebrates their latest Essex Senior League win (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Clapton 3 Woodford Town 4

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four goals from teenage striker Temi Babolola saw Woodford Town edge a sevn goal thriller at Clapton on Tuesday evening.

Town were always in the ascendancy destipe the closeness of the scoreline, a last minute penalty pulled things back to 4-3 but in reality the Woods were more comfortable winners than the scoreline suggests.

Babola’s haul took him up to 24 for the season, an impressive haul for the 17-year-old still playing college football at South Chingford Football Academy.

Woods assistant manager Neil Day, who is also coach at South Chingford, said: “Ross Weare (Woodford coach) has done a great job nurturing Temi in Junior football and tonight we saw a glimpse of his potential if he keeps his feet on the ground.

“Physically few centre backs can live with him and when on song like tonight he can be lethal--his next objective is to get more consistency into his play and he could go a long way in the game.”