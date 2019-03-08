Redbridge thrash Tons at Spotted Dog

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Clapton 1 Redbridge 4

Redbridge climbed three places to 13th in the Essex Senior League after they netted a third 4-1 win in four games to thrash The Tons at The Old Spotted Dog.

Conor Okus, Petrit Elbi, Taylor Tombides and Dan Gilchrist all netted for the Motormen, whilst Andy Greenslade scored Clapton’s solitary goal.

The Tons had their three game winning game run brought to a halt and they dropped down to 12th in the table.

Former Romford striker Tombides made it six goals in six matches during the encounter to continue his impressive form since joining Redbridge.

Clapton will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face West Essex in the Errington Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Jonny Fowell’s side will be determined to progress into the final of the cup competition to keep their season alive.

The Motormen will have to wait until Monday evening when they travel away to local rivals Barkingside at the Cricklefield Stadium.