Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge thrash Tons at Spotted Dog

PUBLISHED: 11:12 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 10 March 2019

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Clapton 1 Redbridge 4

Redbridge climbed three places to 13th in the Essex Senior League after they netted a third 4-1 win in four games to thrash The Tons at The Old Spotted Dog.

Conor Okus, Petrit Elbi, Taylor Tombides and Dan Gilchrist all netted for the Motormen, whilst Andy Greenslade scored Clapton’s solitary goal.

The Tons had their three game winning game run brought to a halt and they dropped down to 12th in the table.

Former Romford striker Tombides made it six goals in six matches during the encounter to continue his impressive form since joining Redbridge.

Clapton will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face West Essex in the Errington Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Jonny Fowell’s side will be determined to progress into the final of the cup competition to keep their season alive.

The Motormen will have to wait until Monday evening when they travel away to local rivals Barkingside at the Cricklefield Stadium.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge thrash Tons at Spotted Dog

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Barkingside keep survival hopes alive with St Margaretsbury win

Barkingside players huddle during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Daggers’ display against Bromley has boss Taylor purring

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates the third goal against Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woeful West Ham well beaten by relegation-haunted Cardiff City

Cardiff City's Victor Camarasa scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Daggers cruise to home success over Bromley

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal against Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists