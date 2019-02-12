Churchfields bag a spot in Premier League Primary Stars final

Churchfields celebrating their victory (Pic: Churchfields) Archant

Churchfields have reached the final of the Premier League Primary Stars tournament after they emerged as winners of the West Ham Foundation event for a second year running.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The primary school will now represent West Ham United in the under-11’s national finals at the Molineux Stadium, the home of the Wolverhampton Wolves.

In their four group games they only conceded a single goal as they defeated Manorfields 2-1, St Mary 1-0, Ripple 3-0 and Valance St George’s 3-0.

That took Churchfields through to the quarter-finals where they won 3-0 against Greenstead.

The semi-final was full of controversy in a tight contested encounter as a penalty was awarded to Richard Albion in extra time.

But the penalty was blasted wide and the game went to a penalty shoot-out where Churchfields sealed a 5-4 win.

The boys took immediate control of the final and were soon 3-0 up by half-time.

They held on to progress into the national finals for a second year running.

Miss Brown, the staff, the children of Churchfields, and parents are all very proud of the boys for reaching the finals.