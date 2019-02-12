Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Churchfields bag a spot in Premier League Primary Stars final

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 February 2019

Churchfields celebrating their victory (Pic: Churchfields)

Churchfields celebrating their victory (Pic: Churchfields)

Archant

Churchfields have reached the final of the Premier League Primary Stars tournament after they emerged as winners of the West Ham Foundation event for a second year running.

The primary school will now represent West Ham United in the under-11’s national finals at the Molineux Stadium, the home of the Wolverhampton Wolves.

In their four group games they only conceded a single goal as they defeated Manorfields 2-1, St Mary 1-0, Ripple 3-0 and Valance St George’s 3-0.

That took Churchfields through to the quarter-finals where they won 3-0 against Greenstead.

The semi-final was full of controversy in a tight contested encounter as a penalty was awarded to Richard Albion in extra time.

But the penalty was blasted wide and the game went to a penalty shoot-out where Churchfields sealed a 5-4 win.

The boys took immediate control of the final and were soon 3-0 up by half-time.

They held on to progress into the national finals for a second year running.

Miss Brown, the staff, the children of Churchfields, and parents are all very proud of the boys for reaching the finals.

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating given to Cakes and Shakes, Gants Hill and other businesses in Ilford and Seven Kings

Cakes and Shakes has been given the lowest score. Photo: Google Maps

Nine tower blocks containing up to 1,400 homes could be built on Goodmayes Tesco site

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Date revealed for Goodmayes Nando’s opening

Are you looking foward to a Peri-Peri fix in Goodmayes? Photo: Katie Collins

Burglar stole £50,000 worth of designer clothing from Chigwell home

Edward Williams stole about £50,000 worth of designer clothes and shoes. Photo: Essex Police

Teen arrested on suspicion of three Ilford town centre burglaries on same night

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of committing three burglaries on the same night in Ilford town centre. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford wary of Cantabs threat despite gap in table

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Churchfields bag a spot in Premier League Primary Stars final

Churchfields celebrating their victory (Pic: Churchfields)

Town prepare for busy period after free weekend

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Pugh hopes Wanstead can continue winning start to tenure

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists