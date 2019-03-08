Children encouraged to sign up for Premiership Football Camps

Children are being encouraged to sign up for Premiership Football Camps, which take place in April.

The event runs from April 8-18 and will take place at the Metropolitan Police Sports Club in Chigwell.

Daily sessions run from 8.30am to 12.30pm for children aged three and four, and from 8.30am to 5.30pm for children aged between five and 14.

Extended hours from 8am to 6pm can also be arranged, though this incurs a £4 daily charge.

Sessions cost £19.95 per day for children aged three and four and £29.95 for children aged over five, with a special offer for the older age group of £119.95 for a week.

There is also a 10 per cent discount for booking siblings and childcare vouchers are accepted.

The event is Ofsted Registered and equipment is provided, though children are required to bring their own lunch and turn up in appropriate sportswear.

For more information, visit premiershipfootballcamps.co.uk or call 07414 274015.