Barkingside's winning run comes to an end with draw against Burnham Ramblers

Barkingside in action against Romford earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside's winning start to the Thurlow Nunn First Division South season came to an end on Saturday as they drew 2-2 at home to Burnham Ramblers.

Side fought back from two goals down to salvage a point but dropped to third in the league table, two points behind league leaders Lopes Tavares.

Joe Howard gave the away side the lead before Adekunle Adeyemi doubled their advantage.

But Archie Hammond pulled a goal back for Barkingside on 72 minutes as Tyler Robinson was sent off for Burnham.

The ten men eventually came unstuck as substitute Olajide Yusuff grabbed the equaliser to ensure Steven Le'Sage's team remained unbeaten.

Barkingside will look to extend that run further when they take on Benfleet on Monday in their next league game, who sit 11th in the table having won three, lost three and drawn one of their opening seven games.