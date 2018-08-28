Barkingside eager to get survival bid back on track

Barkingside will be eager to get their survival bid back on track as they travel away to West Essex this weekend.

Side will make the short trip to Mayesbrook Park to face Kwame Kwateng’s side as they look to claw back some points on relegation rivals Tower Hamlets and Southend Manor.

They currently sit 19th in the Essex Senior League and are six points adrift on their two nearest opponents.

Alex Goldstone’s side head into the match on the back of a heavy 4-1 defeat to fifth-place Woodford Town on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Town’s Vlad Sighiartau, Takudzwa Mashingaidze, Temi Babalola and Ethan Kessel sealed the three points at The Harlow Arena – despite a consolation effort from Derek Ohalem.

Side had to reschedule two of their fixtures after having games against Stanway Rovers and rivals Redbridge postponed.

They will now host the Rovers on Monday, April, 8.

The Redbridge match will be played on March, 18.