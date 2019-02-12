Barkingside fall short against Walthamstow

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 0 Walthamstow 2

Barkingside fell to a narrow 2-0 defeat against promotion chasing Walthamstow at Cricklefield Stadium.

Goals from Dwade James and Harry Watkins sealed the three points for Stow and kept them in the hunt at the top of the Essex Senior League table.

While, Side remain second from bottom and in desperate need of points, despite a recent surge in form.

Ryan Maxwell’s side opened the scoring as striker James ran through on goal and lifted an effort over the keeper Ryan Karrer to make it 1-0.

They took that lead into the half-time break and soon made it 2-0 after the restart as a free-kick fell to Watkins who rifled a shot from the edge of the box through a sea of bodies into the bottom corner.

Barkingside then had a player sent off in the dying stages for dissent and failed to find their way back into the match.

Alex Goldstone’s side will now travel away to The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday when they take on Clapton.

Barkingside: Karrer, Woodward, Ottley, Marsh, O’Halem, Matthews, Oates, Jones, Gjini, Bolton, Hornsby.

Subs: Goather-Braithwaite and Marfo-Jacobs.

Walthamstow: Bransgrove, R Pope, Gulliver, Conway, C Pope, Murphy Stanley, Folan, James, Gebrai, Watkins.

Subs: Maxwell, Flynn, Douglas, Crilley.