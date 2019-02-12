Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside fall short against Walthamstow

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 February 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 0 Walthamstow 2

Barkingside fell to a narrow 2-0 defeat against promotion chasing Walthamstow at Cricklefield Stadium.

Goals from Dwade James and Harry Watkins sealed the three points for Stow and kept them in the hunt at the top of the Essex Senior League table.

While, Side remain second from bottom and in desperate need of points, despite a recent surge in form.

Ryan Maxwell’s side opened the scoring as striker James ran through on goal and lifted an effort over the keeper Ryan Karrer to make it 1-0.

They took that lead into the half-time break and soon made it 2-0 after the restart as a free-kick fell to Watkins who rifled a shot from the edge of the box through a sea of bodies into the bottom corner.

Barkingside then had a player sent off in the dying stages for dissent and failed to find their way back into the match.

Alex Goldstone’s side will now travel away to The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday when they take on Clapton.

Barkingside: Karrer, Woodward, Ottley, Marsh, O’Halem, Matthews, Oates, Jones, Gjini, Bolton, Hornsby.

Subs: Goather-Braithwaite and Marfo-Jacobs.

Walthamstow: Bransgrove, R Pope, Gulliver, Conway, C Pope, Murphy Stanley, Folan, James, Gebrai, Watkins.

Subs: Maxwell, Flynn, Douglas, Crilley.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Man, 22, dies after Ilford Hill crash

Romford Road looking towards Ilford Hill

Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Latest plans for 1,400-home scheme to be revealed on these March dates

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Redbridge Labour politicians ‘saddened’ and ‘heartbroken’ as Ilford South MP Mike Gapes leaves the party

Mayor Sadiq Khan with Cllr Jas Athwal, MP MIke Gapes and Val Shawcross

‘Predatory’ Woodford Green sex offender who molested two women on busy Tube trains avoids prison

Central line train at Bethnal Green station. Photo: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside fall short against Walthamstow

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Survey finds just 4pc of parents back Wanstead academy plans

Parents gather in protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Primary, in Chesnut Drive, on Tuesday, October 30. Photo: Paul Donovan

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers assistant Harris disappointed with Gateshead defeat

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists