Barkingside boost survival chances with Stanway Rovers victory

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 3 Stanway Rovers 2

Barkingside moved five points clear of relegation rivals Leyton Athletic to give their survival chances a real boost with a 3-2 win over Stanway Rovers.

Goals from Joe Oates, Isaac Marfo and substitute Joe Gent helped seal the three points for Side – despite a late fight back from the Rovers with goals from Columbus Iyayi and Thomas Lewis at Cricklefield Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 30th minute as former Romford man Oates rifled home a rebound to give them a 1-0 lead.

Alex Goldstone’s men then doubled their lead in the 66th minute as Marfo beat the Rovers defence before rounding Daniel Beeson and slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Ten minutes later and only seconds after coming on Joe Gent got on the end of a Dan Jones pass and made it 3-0 Barkingside.

Rovers then pulled two goals back in the dying minutes of the match thanks to Iyayi and Lewis.

Barkingside will now travel away to West Essex on Tuesday, April, 16 as they look to step another step towards securing safety.