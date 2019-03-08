Barkingside boss Goldstone wants to finish the season with a victory on home turf

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone is determined to finish the season on a high note this weekend.

Side will welcome mid-table Hoddesdon Town to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to improve their points tally on the final day.

Goldstone and his side secured their Essex Senior League status with two games to spare but they will not rest on their laurels for the final match of the 2018/19 season.

And the boss feels they can take confidence out of their reserves side beating Hoddesdon in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy semi-finals on April, 13.

“You want to try finishing the season on a win,” Goldstone said.

“The reserves played them in the cup the other week and won on penalties I believe it was.

“We know it's going to be a tough task we're not stupid in that sense, but they've got to come down to our pitch and try playing football to the best they can.”

The Romford director of football insists his side will try frustrating their opponents on the day.

“We're just going to try frustrating them, that's what we do with most teams; we frustrate them and try taking our chances at the other end.”

Side sat bottom of the league with just five points to their name after 17 league fixtures when Goldstone took over the reigns in mid November.

But they now have 25 points, five points clear of relegated Leyton Athletic, with just one match left to play this campaign.

They head into the final fixture most likely having to re-shuffle the squad due to players with work commitments and holidays.

Defender Derek O'Halem may also be unavailable after being called-up to play for Bostik North outfit Romford due to their injury crisis.

The youngster came off the bench at half-time to replace the injured Toby Barlow in Boro's 1-1 draw with Grays Athletic on Easter Monday.

George Woodward is also ruled out through injury although he has been predominantly playing for Romford to help boost their survival chances in recent weeks.

Barkingside will then have to start their plans for the 2019/20 Essex Senior League season after this weekend.

Club chairman Jimmy Flanagan will be looking for much improved fortunes on the pitch next term after enduring a tricky campaign.