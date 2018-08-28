Barkingside looking for a strong start to 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Barkingside will look to start 2019 where they left off in the final week of 2018 as they continue their bid to lift themselves from the foot of the Essex Senior League.

Side will welcome local rivals Tower Hamlets to Cricklefield Stadium on Friday evening (7.45pm) as they look to pick up a third consecutive win in all competitions.

Alex Goldstone’s side could have a few new additions for the clash although the boss may be tempted to stick with a similar line-up to the side that had back-to-back wins at the end of last year.

They sealed a 1-0 win over Sporting Bengal United in their last fixture on Saturday, December,22 to earn their first league win of the season.

That followed a 1-0 win over Leyton Athletic a few days earlier to help them progress into the next round of the Errington Challenge Cup.

Barkingside still sit bottom of the league table, five points adrift of their nearest rivals Leyton Athletic, after 21 games. But they will be now hoping they can start to claw some points back.