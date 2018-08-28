Search

Barkingside seal first home league victory over Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 January 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 3 Tower Hamlets 0

Barkingside close the gap down to just two points at the bottom of the Essex Senior League with a 3-0 win over local rivals Tower Hamlets.

Side made it back-to-back wins in the league thanks to goals from David Hornsby, Joe Oates and Garjay Thomson Buchanan at Cricklefield Stadium.

A free-kick in the 37th minute bobbled around the Hamlets box, before Hornsby fired the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Alex Goldstone’s side took that lead into the half-time break and soon doubled their lead early in the second-half.

Oates bundled the ball home after Hornsby scooped the ball across the six yard box from the back post.

Substitute Buchanan then had a mishit effort in the Tower Hamlets box, but it was deflected kindly towards Thomson, whose header loops over everyone and in to the net to seal their first home win of the season.

Barkingside still sit bottom in the league but are now just two points adrift of nearest rivals Leyton Athletic.

And their fixture will be at home to Athletic next weekend which will be a relegation six pointer.

While, AJ Ashanike’s Tower Hamlets side sit 16th in the league, but will turn their attentions to a cup clash against West Essex on Monday evening.

