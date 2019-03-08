Search

Barkingside thrashed by Takeley

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 April 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Takeley 8 Barkingside 1

Barkingside suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat to Takeley but still sit two from bottom after relegation rivals Leyton Athletic also lost.

The hosts defender Bryn Thorpe hit four as his side smashed eight past Barkingside at Station Road.

Thorpe gave his side the lead after just four minutes before Andre Humphries doubled that lead in the 20th minute, but Side got themselves back into the contest when David Ottley pulled one back on 25 minutes.

Early in the second half Thorpe and Dan Hawkes added further goals for the home side before Ricardo Bailey was sent off for the visitors.

The floodgates really did open as Thorpe completed his hat-trick with fifteen minutes left before Ryan Lynch made it six with five minutes to go.

Thorpe then added his fourth and Takeley’s seventh two minutes from time before Lynch added a second of his own to complete the scoring in stoppage time.

Takeley did cement at least a fifth placed finish with this win, whilst Side remain second bottom, two points ahead of Leyton Athletic.

