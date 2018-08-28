Barkingside earn point off league leaders Stansted

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Stansted 2 Barkingside 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barkingside clawed back another point on relegation rivals Leyton Athletic as they picked up a shock 2-2 draw with league leaders Stansted.

However Side did take a 2-0 lead before letting it slip in the final five minutes of the match at Hargrave Park.

Alex Goldstone’s side took the lead through Joe Oates in the 30th minute of the match and they held onto that lead until half-time.

In the 78th minute it looked like Barkingside had given themselves some breathing space as they doubled their lead as David Hornsby turned and volleyed a cross beyond Turner.

Stansted reduced the deficit as substitute Ollie Bell rifled home at the back post in the 86th minute.

Paul Clayton then went on to level the score in the 97th minute when he turned in a last-ditch corner.

Stansted remain top, Barkingside are fighting for their lives and remain bottom, both teams keeping their current unbeaten runs going as they look to get the points needed to complete very differing agendas.

Stansted: Turner, Bennett, Coyne, S.West, Clarke, Clayton, Ibe, Whitby (J.West 74), Peagram, Norris (Bell 64), Hammond (Mitchell 68).

Barkingside: Karrer, Hernqdez, Marfo (Woodward 77), Jones, Lang, O’Halem, Oates, Ottley, Gjini, Hornsby (Maisara 83), I.Marfo (Buchannen 90+2).