Barkingside earn point off league leaders Stansted

PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 January 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Stansted 2 Barkingside 2

Barkingside clawed back another point on relegation rivals Leyton Athletic as they picked up a shock 2-2 draw with league leaders Stansted.

However Side did take a 2-0 lead before letting it slip in the final five minutes of the match at Hargrave Park.

Alex Goldstone’s side took the lead through Joe Oates in the 30th minute of the match and they held onto that lead until half-time.

In the 78th minute it looked like Barkingside had given themselves some breathing space as they doubled their lead as David Hornsby turned and volleyed a cross beyond Turner.

Stansted reduced the deficit as substitute Ollie Bell rifled home at the back post in the 86th minute.

Paul Clayton then went on to level the score in the 97th minute when he turned in a last-ditch corner.

Stansted remain top, Barkingside are fighting for their lives and remain bottom, both teams keeping their current unbeaten runs going as they look to get the points needed to complete very differing agendas.

Stansted: Turner, Bennett, Coyne, S.West, Clarke, Clayton, Ibe, Whitby (J.West 74), Peagram, Norris (Bell 64), Hammond (Mitchell 68).

Barkingside: Karrer, Hernqdez, Marfo (Woodward 77), Jones, Lang, O’Halem, Oates, Ottley, Gjini, Hornsby (Maisara 83), I.Marfo (Buchannen 90+2).

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

The bunker tunnel from the car park. Photo: Redbridge Heritage Centre

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

