Barkingside keep survival hopes alive with St Margaretsbury win

PUBLISHED: 10:05 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 10 March 2019

Barkingside players huddle during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside players huddle during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Essex Senior League: St Margaretsbury 1 Barkingside 3

Barkingside gave themselves another life line in their bid to survive the drop in the Essex Senior League as they ended St Margaretsbury six game unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory.

Goals from James Ross, Derek Ohalem and Elliot Scott sealed the three points for Side at the Recreation Ground to move them up to second from bottom.

The visitors opened the scoring through Ross in the 64th minute and four minutes later Ohalem doubled their lead.

Scott then made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute before Bury managed to pull one back and reduce the score line to 3-1.

It only counted as a consolation as Alex Goldstone’s side bagged the points and moved three points closer to relegation rivals Southend Manor.

St Margaretsbury manager Max Mitchell tweeted: “Massive congrats to Alex Goldstone and his Barkingside.

“Better from start to finish. Massive wake up call.”

Barkingside now switch their focus onto Friday night when they host Sporting Bengal United in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy at Cricklefield Stadium.

