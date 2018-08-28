Barkingside lift themselves off the bottom with Robins win

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 4 Sawbridgeworth Town 1

Barkingside lifted themselves from the foot of the Essex Senior League as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town.

Side moved up to 19th in the table, one place above Leyton Athletic, but are still six points from Safety despite their win at Cricklefield Stadium.

Recent recruit Isaac Marfo netted a brace, while Mario Gjini and defender Derek O’Halem both found the net as well to help Alex Goldstone’s side pick up the three points.

Gjini opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match before Marfo doubled their lead in the 34th minute.

O’Halem added Side’s third in the 60th minute before Marfo found the back of the net for the second time in the match just four minutes later.

The club tweeted: “Full credit to the manager Alex Goldstone and his coaching staff and the squad to win yesterday over Sawbridgeworth Town.

“We were unlucky not to beat Stansted a week ago, conceding 2 late goals to draw after being 2-0 up before losing on Monday’s to Hullbridge Sports at home.”

Barkingside will now host local rivals and relegation rivals Redbridge at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday evening.