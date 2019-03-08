Search

Portway and Francis come back to haunt Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 10:48 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 24 March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 2 Saffron Walden Town 3

Former players come back to haunt Barkingside as Saffron Walden Town nab a 3-2 win over the strugglers.

A brace from striker Charlie Portway and a solo effort from Lewis Francis sealed the three points for the Bloods at Cricklefield Stadium.

Side are still sitting bottom of the Essex Senior League and are 13 points adrift of 18th place Tower Hamlets with five matches left to play this campaign.

Portway and Francis both netted early on but Side managed to pull it back to 2-2 before Portway found the back of the net for the winner late on.

Alex Goldstone’s side will travel away to Enfield this weekend in what could prove to be a make or break match for them as they bid to avoid relegation.

The Bloods travel away to title rivals Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday evening.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Police hunt stranger who tried to coax 15-year-old girl into his car on her South Woodford school journey

A stranger reportedly insisted a 15-year-old girl get in his car as she walked along Churchfields yesterday. Photo: Google

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford. Photo: Paul Bennett

