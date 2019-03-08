Portway and Francis come back to haunt Barkingside

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 2 Saffron Walden Town 3

Former players come back to haunt Barkingside as Saffron Walden Town nab a 3-2 win over the strugglers.

A brace from striker Charlie Portway and a solo effort from Lewis Francis sealed the three points for the Bloods at Cricklefield Stadium.

Side are still sitting bottom of the Essex Senior League and are 13 points adrift of 18th place Tower Hamlets with five matches left to play this campaign.

Portway and Francis both netted early on but Side managed to pull it back to 2-2 before Portway found the back of the net for the winner late on.

Alex Goldstone’s side will travel away to Enfield this weekend in what could prove to be a make or break match for them as they bid to avoid relegation.

The Bloods travel away to title rivals Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday evening.