Barkingside crash out of cup to the Bloods

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Errington Challenge Cup: Barkingside 0 Saffron Walden Town 4

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barkingside crashed out of the Errington Challenge Cup with a heavy 4-0 defeat to Essex Senior League promotion chasing Saffron Walden Town.

A brace from Charlie Portway and goals from Scott Pethers and Daniel Trendall sealed the Bloods progress into the semi-final of the cup competition at Cricklefield Stadium.

Trendall opened the scoring in the 36th minute of the match before Portway doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.

Two minutes into the second-half Portway nabbed his second of the match to stretch his side’s lead to 3-0 before new addition Pethers fired home a fourth to seal the win for Jason Maher’s side.

Alex Goldstone’s Barkingside will now face Walthamstow tomorrow evening in the Essex Senior League as they look to continue their bid of getting out of the relegation zone.

Side will then also travel away to the Old Spotted Dog to face Clapton on Saturday.