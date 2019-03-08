Barkingside Reserves progress past Ilford in Trophy quarter final

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy: Barkingside Reserves 1 Ilford 1

Barkingside Reserves progressed into the semi-finals of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy after nabbing a penalty shoot-out victory against Ilford.

The Reserves and Essex Senior League outfit Ilford played out a 1-1 draw in normal time with Lamaar Douglas getting the Foxes goal at the Redbridge Sports Ground.

Goalkeeper Frankie Worboyes saved three shots in the penalty shoot-out to seal the victory for Jordan Harris’ side.

Barkingside Reserves manager Jordan Harris tweeted: “Great result for us today after a very even contest against Ilford.

“Onto the semi-finals we go.”

They will now travel away to Hoddesdon Town in the semi-finals of the cup competition.

But first they must return to league action this weekend when they take on Hullbridge Sports Reserves.

Ilford will also return to league action as they host relegation-threatened Leyton Athletic this weekend as they look to put the cup defeat behind them.