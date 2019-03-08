Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside Reserves progress past Ilford in Trophy quarter final

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 March 2019

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy: Barkingside Reserves 1 Ilford 1

Barkingside Reserves progressed into the semi-finals of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy after nabbing a penalty shoot-out victory against Ilford.

The Reserves and Essex Senior League outfit Ilford played out a 1-1 draw in normal time with Lamaar Douglas getting the Foxes goal at the Redbridge Sports Ground.

Goalkeeper Frankie Worboyes saved three shots in the penalty shoot-out to seal the victory for Jordan Harris’ side.

Barkingside Reserves manager Jordan Harris tweeted: “Great result for us today after a very even contest against Ilford.

“Onto the semi-finals we go.”

They will now travel away to Hoddesdon Town in the semi-finals of the cup competition.

But first they must return to league action this weekend when they take on Hullbridge Sports Reserves.

Ilford will also return to league action as they host relegation-threatened Leyton Athletic this weekend as they look to put the cup defeat behind them.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Police hunt stranger who tried to coax 15-year-old girl into his car on her South Woodford school journey

A stranger reportedly insisted a 15-year-old girl get in his car as she walked along Churchfields yesterday. Photo: Google

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford. Photo: Paul Bennett

Most Read

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Police hunt stranger who tried to coax 15-year-old girl into his car on her South Woodford school journey

A stranger reportedly insisted a 15-year-old girl get in his car as she walked along Churchfields yesterday. Photo: Google

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford. Photo: Paul Bennett

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside Reserves progress past Ilford in Trophy quarter final

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Portway and Francis come back to haunt Barkingside

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Redbridge’s winning run ended by West Essex

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists