Elbi hat-trick inspires Redbridge to derby victory over Barkingside

Petri Elbi in action during his time with Barking (pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 1 Redbridge 4

A Petrit Elbi hat-trick guided Redbridge to their third consecutive 4-1 win in the Essex Senior League.

The former Barking striker netted three times along with a solo effort from Connor Okus to seal the three points for the Motormen over local rivals Barkingside at Cricklefield Stadium.

The win moves Micky Wetherall’s side up to tenth in the league table while Side remain bottom of the league.

Former May & Baker player Okus opened the scoring as he found the net from a free-kick early on.

Elbi then doubled the visitors lead as he headed home to take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

The hosts clawed one back through Joe Oates and reduce the score to 2-1 early in the second-half.

Alex Goldstone’s side then went on to create a number of chances but failed to capitalise.

In the 75th minute Elbi found the net for the second time to make 3-1 and give the hosts an uphill battle.

Side continued pushing forward but the Motormen’s in-form striker then bagged his hat-trick in the 93rd minute to put the nail in the coffin.

Barkingside now face a real tough task of staying in the Essex Senior League with six games to go.