Barkingside boss Le Sage says it is impossible to plan ahead amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:04 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 18 March 2020

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage has admitted it is ‘impossible’ to plan ahead after their fixtures were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Thurlow Nunn League has decided to postpone all football as well as the League Secretaries meeting this Thursday – with a review as and when the FA and Government advise.

And the Barkingside boss says they don’t know what to expect in the near future but must try to keep spirits high among the players.

“It’s impossible to plan right now, with no training and the inability to even meet as a team or club the only thing we can do is try to stay in communication with players and our fans, and try to keep people’s spirits up,” he said.

“I think we need to remember that football is entertainment and escapism to many, so I think we still have a duty to our players and community to try to maintain this at a time when anxiety is even more heightened then usual.”

The former Redbridge Reserves boss admitted it is ‘frustrating’ to not know how long they may be without football but understands the FA had to make the decision.

“I understand why the FA have suspended all football. The health and safety of our communities has to be our primary focus,” he added.

“It is frustrating and even more so as we don’t know how long this will last or the impact this will have on the season, but we need to remember that a large number of volunteers and spectators at non-league level are part of the age profile most at risk by this virus so I do think this is the right decision.”

Whether the campaign will be completed remains in question as to how long the games will stay suspended for.

“It’s too early to speculate the impact this will have on the league and I think this will be very dependent on how long the shutout lasts,” added Le Sage.

“If we’re back playing at the start of April, I expect there may be a small extension to the season. However, the government think the virus is likely to peak in May and June.”

