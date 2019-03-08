Barkingside will be eagerly waiting for Leyton result on Saturday claims Goldstone

Barkingside players huddle during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone says the club will be eagerly waiting to see how relegation rivals Leyton Athletic get on this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Athletic will host Takeley on Saturday while Side have a weekend off from Essex Senior League action before travelling to Mayesbrook Park to face West Essex on Tuesday evening.

But boss Goldstone and his side will be rooting for Takeley as they currently sit five points ahead of Leyton with two games left to play this campaign.

“It goes down to Leyton on Saturday, if they lose their game then we are mathematically safe from finishing bottom, so our eyes will be on that game,” said Goldstone.

“At the same time we won’t lose focus on trying to get as many points as we can, not only for us but for (chairman) Jimmy Flanagan to confirm we don’t get dragged into anything.”

Barkingside’s 3-2 victory over Stanway Rovers on Monday evening all but ensured the club cannot finish bottom of the league table.

The goals came from Joe Oates, Isaac Marfo and substitute Joe Gent at Cricklefield Stadium.

“Almost, that was the target to win and get us that cushion over Leyton,” added Goldstone.

“Up until the 88th minute it was a great performance from us, we rode the storm they caused us.

“They created chances, but we equally created as many chances. We converted three of them, which is what we haven’t been doing lately. We were pleased until the 88th minute then it went a bit pear-shaped.”

The Romford director of football believes if Barkingside had this current squad all season they would be battling amongst the top half of the table.

“If I was there at the start of the season with the squad I have available to me now, we wouldn’t be in this position we are, it would have been very different,” he said.

“It would have been a team, not to win the league, but a team that would have been competing in the top half of the table.

“It’s frustrating it took me such a long time to get the players in that I needed and wanted, but at the same time they’ve come in at the right time to get us out of the position we found ourselves in.”