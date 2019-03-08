Barkingside boss delighted with Hackney Wick victory

Barkingside in pre-season action against Romford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage was delighted with his side's performance as they sealed a 1-0 win over Hackney Wick.

A Daniel Jones goal in the 82nd minute sealed the three points for Side at Cricklefield Stadium to make it back-to-back wins in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South.

And the boss insists it's a big win against a title rival despite being so early in the season.

"I'm really happy with the boy's performance especially as Hackney Wick are one of the sides that I think could go on and win this league, so we knew it was going to be a tough game.

"Also the wind and rain made it tough conditions so I was glad to see us continue to battle through this."

Le Sage praised the entire performance and feels they limited their opponents chances in the match.

"It was a very good all round performance, although I was most pleased that we carried on trying to play our game and kept plugging away, and we got our reward for that.

"I thought we created a lot of chances and defended very well to restrict them - they are very good on the ball and I don't think we allowed them to create many clear cut chances."

Barkingside were relegated from the Essex Senior League last season and Le Sage is eager to get the club back up at the first time of asking.

"Our aim is to try to secure promotion this season.

"We've had a good start to the campaign, but there's a long way to go.

"I think you can already see there are lots of teams that are capable of beating each other so I think it will be an exciting season and very, very close.

"We're just going to focus on each game and see where we end up at the end of the season."