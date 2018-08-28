Barkingside fall short to high-flying Hullbridge Sports

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 1 Hullbridge Sports 3

Barkingside had their three game unbeaten run brought to a halt with a 3-1 defeat to title challengers Hullbridge Sports at Cricklefield Stadium.

Goals from Ollie Sotoyinbo, James Cox and Nathan Scarborough sealed the three points for the Sports – despite a late consolation goal as substitute Shaiquan Maisara found the back of the net in the 84th minute.

Sotoyinbo slotted home a penalty in the 40th minute to open the scoring and take a 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Ten minutes into the second-half James Cox headed home at the far post to double the Hullbridge lead.

In the 80th minute Scarborough stretched the lead to a 3-0 as he dribbled the ball in before firing into the net.

Four minutes later Side clawed one back thanks to Maisara but it would only count as a consolation.

Barkingside will host Sawbridgeworth Town this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways.