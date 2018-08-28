Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barkingside fall short to high-flying Hullbridge Sports

PUBLISHED: 08:22 22 January 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Barkingside 1 Hullbridge Sports 3

Barkingside had their three game unbeaten run brought to a halt with a 3-1 defeat to title challengers Hullbridge Sports at Cricklefield Stadium.

Goals from Ollie Sotoyinbo, James Cox and Nathan Scarborough sealed the three points for the Sports – despite a late consolation goal as substitute Shaiquan Maisara found the back of the net in the 84th minute.

Sotoyinbo slotted home a penalty in the 40th minute to open the scoring and take a 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Ten minutes into the second-half James Cox headed home at the far post to double the Hullbridge lead.

In the 80th minute Scarborough stretched the lead to a 3-0 as he dribbled the ball in before firing into the net.

Four minutes later Side clawed one back thanks to Maisara but it would only count as a consolation.

Barkingside will host Sawbridgeworth Town this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

The bunker tunnel from the car park. Photo: Redbridge Heritage Centre

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside fall short to high-flying Hullbridge Sports

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Lainy’s Mob suffer shock loss against Barkingside Royals

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Redbridge boss Wetherall delighted with Ilford victory

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford assistant Flavin eager to bring back heart from Walthamstow victory

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Daggers sign Shrewsbury Town midfielder Loft on loan

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists