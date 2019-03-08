Barkingside boss Goldstone wants to build on Enfield win at Takeley

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone wants to build on their victory over Enfield when they face Takeley this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Side will travel away to Station Road on Saturday as they look to continue their bid to remain in the Essex Senior League.

A 3-1 win over Enfield, thanks to goals from Edward Lang, Derek O’Halem and Isaac Marfo, moved Goldstone’s side off the foot of the table.

They now sit second from bottom, two points clear of relegation rivals Leyton Athletic, with a game in hand.

“That’s the aim, one goes down so we’ve got to just keep trying to win our games or pick up the same points as Leyton Athletic,” the Romford director of football said.

“We’ve got a game in hand and we’ve got Stanway on Monday evening, so if we can get some points this weekend, we give ourselves a good chance of staying above them.

“Our goal difference is plus nine compared to them now so that alone could probably act as a point itself.”

The boss knows it will be a tough test as Marc Das’ side currently sits fifth in the league table.

“Obviously I know the quality they possess at the club, they’ve got nice facilities, but hopefully the pitch suits us and how we want to play,” he added.

“I’ve got a few missing through it being school holidays and some of them being away, so I’ve got re-jig the pack again, and go from there.”

The last time the two sides met was just after Goldstone was appointed manager and was Michael Walther’s last game in charge of Barkingside.

A Ben Smith effort was the difference as Takeley nicked a 1-0 win on November 12 and Goldstone added: “The first game when Michael Walther was still here, I came over and watched against Takeley, and we lost 1-0 at Cricklefield.

“We were in the game for long spells of the game.”

Barkingside will also host mid-table Stanway Rovers in another vital clash at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday evening as they look to secure their safety.

They will also be hoping rivals Redbridge can beat Leyton this weekend.