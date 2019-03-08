Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside boss Goldstone wants to build on Enfield win at Takeley

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 April 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone wants to build on their victory over Enfield when they face Takeley this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Side will travel away to Station Road on Saturday as they look to continue their bid to remain in the Essex Senior League.

A 3-1 win over Enfield, thanks to goals from Edward Lang, Derek O’Halem and Isaac Marfo, moved Goldstone’s side off the foot of the table.

They now sit second from bottom, two points clear of relegation rivals Leyton Athletic, with a game in hand.

“That’s the aim, one goes down so we’ve got to just keep trying to win our games or pick up the same points as Leyton Athletic,” the Romford director of football said.

“We’ve got a game in hand and we’ve got Stanway on Monday evening, so if we can get some points this weekend, we give ourselves a good chance of staying above them.

“Our goal difference is plus nine compared to them now so that alone could probably act as a point itself.”

The boss knows it will be a tough test as Marc Das’ side currently sits fifth in the league table.

“Obviously I know the quality they possess at the club, they’ve got nice facilities, but hopefully the pitch suits us and how we want to play,” he added.

“I’ve got a few missing through it being school holidays and some of them being away, so I’ve got re-jig the pack again, and go from there.”

The last time the two sides met was just after Goldstone was appointed manager and was Michael Walther’s last game in charge of Barkingside.

A Ben Smith effort was the difference as Takeley nicked a 1-0 win on November 12 and Goldstone added: “The first game when Michael Walther was still here, I came over and watched against Takeley, and we lost 1-0 at Cricklefield.

“We were in the game for long spells of the game.”

Barkingside will also host mid-table Stanway Rovers in another vital clash at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday evening as they look to secure their safety.

They will also be hoping rivals Redbridge can beat Leyton this weekend.

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside boss Goldstone wants to build on Enfield win at Takeley

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Wetherall wants a Redbridge reaction as strugglers Leyton visit after ‘wasted Saturday’

Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Pugh knows Wanstead face stern test at relegation-threatened Ferrers

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Chadwell Heath edge out Plumstead B in thriller

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Redfern wants champions Woodford to end on high with victory over Basildon

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists