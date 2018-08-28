Search

Barkingside boss Goldstone is staying grounded as they look to continue good form

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 February 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone is not getting carried away despite lifting the club off the foot of the Essex Senior League table.

Side are set to welcome Stanway Rovers to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday to kick start February after a win, two draws, and a loss in January against some of the title challengers.

But the boss insists it will be a tough test against Terry Spillane’s Rovers.

“We’ve had a really good January,” Goldstone said.

“The main aim was to catch Leyton Athletic, which we’ve done, but now it’s onto the next one.

“They’re six points in front of us, so we have to keep going, picking up points and try to get on a little run.”

Romford’s director of football believes their opponents are in a false position and expects them to start climbing the table.

“Their league position doesn’t paint them in a great picture, but Terry Spillane has gone in there and brought in players that he knows, a little like myself,” he added.

“They’re players that have played at a decent level in the Bostik North – most of them – so it’s going to be a tough one.

“I’m realistic about it, I’m not thinking just because we’ve won a few games that we’ll go out there and beat everyone. I’ve said to the boys, if they keep getting points that is all that matters.”

Barkingside were due to face local rivals Redbridge on Monday but the match was postponed after a pitch inspection.

“The pitch was becoming a bit of a problem on Saturday and it was hard to actually stand up,” said Goldstone.

“It was fairly muddy before the game and it continually rained. It made the pitch worse and half the team didn’t have studs on as well so it was like an ice rink.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s a break for the boys.”

Side did, however, seal a comfortable 4-1 win over mid-table Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday.

Recent recruit Isaac Marfo netted a brace, while Mario Gjini and defender Derek O’Halem also found the net to help Goldstone’s side pick up the three points.

Gjini opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match before Marfo doubled their lead in the 34th minute.

O’Halem added a third in the 60th minute before Marfo netted his second four minutes later.

