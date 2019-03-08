Search

Barkingside boss Goldstone over the moon with St Margaretsbury victory

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone is over the moon after his side sealed a comfortable 3-1 victory over in-form St Margaretsbury.

Goals from James Ross, Derek Ohalem and Elliot Scott sealed the three points for Side at the Recreation Ground to move them up to second from bottom in the Essex Senior League.

The victory helped keep the Cricklefield Stadium club’s chances of survival alive as they moved within seven points of Southend Manor with a game in hand.

“I’m over the moon that we’ve not only gone there and nicked a win, but put in a performance.

“They’ve turned around and said it’s the poorest they’ve played all season, but I’d like to think that’s more down to our players to counteract their performance.”

The Romford director of football feels his side have the capability of putting in them type of performances every week.

“It’s always nice to win a game against teams that are higher up the league, but we know we’ve got that quality of player to turn those results around every week.

“It’s just been the odd mistake or downfall in previous games that we’ve conceded silly goals the way we have.”

The boss believes they must just do what they can to survive without relying on other results around the league.

“It’s down to seven points now,” Goldstone said.

“We know what is required of us; if we win our game in hand then the gap is only four points.

“The boys know all they’ve got to do is keep winning, they can’t worry about anyone else or their results.

“Ultimately if they don’t do their jobs then it doesn’t matter about anyone else’s results.”

