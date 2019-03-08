Search

Barkingside boss Goldstone insists it’s time to fight on despite facing in-form Bury

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 March 2019

Craig Jeakins of Barkingside scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Craig Jeakins of Barkingside scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone says it’s time to fight for their lives although time is running out as they bid to avoid relegation from the Essex Senior League.

Joe Oates of Barkingside and Connor Rain of Ilford during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019Joe Oates of Barkingside and Connor Rain of Ilford during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Side will travel away to in-form St Margaretsbury on Saturday as they look to cause an upset to the form guide and start a charge towards their survival bid.

They currently sit bottom of the table with just eight games left to play this campaign and they are 11 points off third-from-bottom Southend Manor.

“Southend Manor picked up a couple of wins so that doesn’t help our cause but we’ve got to keep on fighting and try not coming bottom,” Goldstone said.

“We need to play catch-up but we’re running out of games now.

“It’s a task that was going to be very hard from the start and we’ve done well to get where we are but there is a long way to go.

“Until we’re mathematically down we’re going to keep on fighting.”

Goldstone heaped praise on the job Bury manager Max Mitchell has done since taking over the reigns and pushing them up to sixth in the table, adding: “Max is a very likeable guy and the catchment area there for this particular league is brilliant.

“You’ve got the likes of Hertford, Ware and Cheshunt, and he knows players in those teams and for whatever reason he’s managed to bring some of them to the club to help him out.

“If I was around that way and still playing football I’d want to play for Max.

“He’s done a really good job since taking over and hopefully he continues to after this weekend when we try take three points off him.”

Goldstone did also reveal that he speaks regularly with Mitchell about upcoming opponents and might cheekily do the same this week.

“I know Max well; we had him at Romford for pre-season and for a couple months in a season a few years ago,” he added.

“We talk often; usually we try to give each other as much tips on the opposition or teams that we’re coming up against.

“I might drop him a text and see how they’re going to play on Saturday,” he laughed.

“I’ll see if he’ll give me any tips to get three points.”

Barkingside are hoping to bring in a new faces this week to help out with their squad depth. “I will keep tweaking it,” said Goldstone.

Barkingside boss Goldstone insists it's time to fight on despite facing in-form Bury

