Barkingside boss Goldstone set to rotate squad for cup clash

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone will rotate his squad for their Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy quarter-final tie with Sporting Bengal United.

Side will welcome Imrul Gazi’s men to Cricklefield Stadium on Friday evening as both teams bid to progress into the semi-finals of the cup competition.

If they were to progress they would meet the winners of the clash between Tower Hamlets and Aveley Reserves.

“It will give me a chance to give some players game time,” Goldstone said.

“There are some players that need some rest, and it will be a good opportunity to bring a couple players in and have a look at them.”

The boss says the cup tie takes the pressure off his squad for a few days and they can just enjoy the occasion.

“We’ve got eight games left in the season and any extra games will be lovely,” he said.

“If we win on Friday we’re through to the semi-finals, so as well as fighting relegation, it’s always nice to progress in a cup as not many people get to experience playing in a final.

“It takes a bit of pressure off the boys.”

The Cricklefield club sealed a 1-0 win over Bengal on Saturday, December 22 thanks to a goal from Darnell Goather-Braithwaite.

But Goldstone knows they will be a good side and expects a real tough challenge, adding: “I know they’re a good team. They’ve got Steve Carvell, I’ve seen him play many times when he was at Thurrock.

“The little lad in the middle Ashaan Siddik, we looked at him in pre-season at Romford, so I know they have good players and they’ve kept the same players pretty much all season.

“It’s going to be a tough game, I’m not unrealistic, but it’s one of them where I can go into it not overly worried about the result and enjoy it.”

Barkingside are then set to return to league action when they host local rivals Redbridge at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday evening.

The club also announced they will be playing a friendly against Clapton CFC to mark the club’s 120th anniversary on Monday, March 25.

Tickets will cost £5, with free entry for children and a special programme will be produced for the match.