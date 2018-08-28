Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barkingside boss Goldstone pleased with recent run of form

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 January 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone is pleased with his squad’s recent form after picking up a comfortable 4-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town.

Side moved up to 19th in the table, one place above Leyton Athletic, but are still six points from Safety despite their win at Cricklefield Stadium.

Recent recruit Isaac Marfo netted a brace, while Mario Gjini and defender Derek O’Halem both found the net as well to help pick up the three points.

“I said we needed to take at least three points before the weekend and we did that without the Redbridge match going ahead.

“The game itself, we could have had a few more goals, we hit the crossbar and could have been 6-1 or more.

“I’m just happy with the three points at the end of the day.”

Side have picked up one win, two draws and one loss during the month of January to give them five more points in their battle to avoid relegation.

“The performances over the last couple of weeks have been very good and it’s starting to show in our results.

“The team are playing together, which is good, and the only disappointing one was the Hullbridge game where we lost 3-1 at home.

“The Stansted game we were unlucky not to take all three points as they scored in the 98th minute, which was a kick in the teeth as if we got that win then the Monday night against Hullbridge would have been different, but it’s one of them things.

“That’s why Stansted are up the top and doing really well.”

The Romford director of football heaped praise on new additions Isaac Marfo and Mario Gjini.

“Isaac is a friend of Mark Farrell, who I’ve got over here helping me at the moment,”

“Mark has tried to get him over to Romford a few times, but it’s always been the wrong timing or we had a striker doing well.

“He’s a bit unfit as he’s been injured, but he’s slowly starting to get his minutes under his belt.

“He could have had a hat-trick on Saturday, but he did take his two goals well.

“Another new signing Mario Gjini got on the score sheet as well.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside boss Goldstone pleased with recent run of form

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Brentford B’s Thompson-Brissett thankful to Woodford and urges others to follow his lead

Jaden Thompson-Brissett in action for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Edinburgh waxes lyrical about calm customer Macauley

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford Wanderers get revenge on Campion

Ilford Wanderers in action against Campion (Pic: Colin Brown)

McCurtains get visit from familiar face

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team and their Ballysteen opponents face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists