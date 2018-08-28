Barkingside boss Goldstone pleased with recent run of form

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone is pleased with his squad’s recent form after picking up a comfortable 4-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town.

Side moved up to 19th in the table, one place above Leyton Athletic, but are still six points from Safety despite their win at Cricklefield Stadium.

Recent recruit Isaac Marfo netted a brace, while Mario Gjini and defender Derek O’Halem both found the net as well to help pick up the three points.

“I said we needed to take at least three points before the weekend and we did that without the Redbridge match going ahead.

“The game itself, we could have had a few more goals, we hit the crossbar and could have been 6-1 or more.

“I’m just happy with the three points at the end of the day.”

Side have picked up one win, two draws and one loss during the month of January to give them five more points in their battle to avoid relegation.

“The performances over the last couple of weeks have been very good and it’s starting to show in our results.

“The team are playing together, which is good, and the only disappointing one was the Hullbridge game where we lost 3-1 at home.

“The Stansted game we were unlucky not to take all three points as they scored in the 98th minute, which was a kick in the teeth as if we got that win then the Monday night against Hullbridge would have been different, but it’s one of them things.

“That’s why Stansted are up the top and doing really well.”

The manager heaped praise on new additions Isaac Marfo and Mario Gjini.

“Isaac is a friend of Mark Farrell, who I’ve got over here helping me at the moment,”

“Mark has tried to get him over to Romford a few times, but it’s always been the wrong timing or we had a striker doing well.

“He’s a bit unfit as he’s been injured, but he’s slowly starting to get his minutes under his belt.

“He could have had a hat-trick on Saturday, but he did take his two goals well.

“Another new signing Mario Gjini got on the score sheet as well.”