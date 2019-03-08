Barkingside boss Goldstone felt his side matched challengers Saffron Walden

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Barkingside and Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Barkingside boss Alex Goldstone believes his side matched title challengers Saffron Walden Town but a bad officiating decision cost them dearly.

A brace from striker Charlie Portway and a solo effort from Lewis Francis sealed a 3-2 victory for the Bloods at Cricklefield Stadium – despite a Dan Jones brace.

A late penalty was slotted home by former Side attacker Portway to leave Goldstone’s men with nothing to show for their efforts.

“We matched them throughout the game,” the boss said.

“At half-time it was still 0-0, neither team really created any real chances, but it was disappointing as we conceded two goals in the space of two minutes.

“Then we did go and score two of own just five minutes later.

“In that sense we’ve come from behind again to get into a position where we can try getting something from the game.

“Yet again referee’s decisions have let us down, the penalty against us was poor, our centre-half has got his hands by his side and the ball hits his hand.

“It’s in a natural position yet the referee deems it a penalty, it’s obviously disappointing as a draw would have been a fair result for the game.

“That’s the luck when you’re down the bottom.”

The club also held a friendly against Clapton CFC to mark the club’s 120th anniversary on Monday evening.

They played out a 0-0 draw and Goldstone felt it was a useful occasion as they handed reserve players a chance as well as giving first-team squad members some more minutes.

“It was a good game, I let the reserves play in the game with a few first-team players getting some minutes.

“Joey Oates is suspended at the minute so he got 45 minutes to keep himself ticking over.

“Teddy got a full 90 and Mikkel got some minutes in goal.

“We also had a trialist in the squad that we were looking at.”