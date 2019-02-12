Search

Barkingside boss Goldstone proud to bag monthly award ahead of cup tie with Bloods

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 February 2019

Romford director of football Alex Goldstone (left) with manager Paul Martin (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside’s Alex Goldstone is proud to have been named Essex Senior League manager of the month for January.

Side picked up two wins and two draws to lift themselves off the foot of the table during the month.

And the boss insists praise must also go to his players who have been putting in strong displays.

“It’s only my second month managing on my own, so to win manager of the month I’m very proud of that, but at the same time the players I’ve brought in I expect to be winning games,” he said.

“They’re the ones who do it on the pitch, I’m just there giving them instructions to help them win, but they’re the ones putting the performances in, so it goes to them as well not just me.”

The Romford director of football admitted there is still plenty of work to do for his side to get clear of trouble.

“When we come in we were well adrift, but now we’re second from bottom, a couple of points ahead of Leyton so the hard work is paying off,” he added.

“But we’re realistic and know there is a long way to go as we’re still six points off Southend Manor.

“We’ve got to keep winning games to help us get out of trouble.”

Barkingside will get away from league action this weekend as they face Saffron Walden Town in the quarter-finals of the Errington Challenge Cup.

And Goldstone is looking forward to the challenge of coming up against a few familar faces in Bloods manager Jason Maher and a few of his ex-Romford players.

“I’m looking forward to playing Saffron; I played them pre-season with Romford,” he added.

“I know Jason very well and have done for a number of years. We speak quite regularly as well since I’ve taken over at Barkingside.

“I know Charlie Portway as he played for Romford and I know Matthew Frew, so it will be nice to catch up with the three of them.”

Barkingside head into the cup tie as underdogs and Goldstone is hoping to enjoy the occassion.

“There is no pressure on us to go out there and try winning the game, it’s almost a free game, and something we can just go out and enjoy,” he said.

“My priority is to get us out of the position we’re in and keep us in the Essex Senior League.”

