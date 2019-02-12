Barkingside boss Goldstone gutted by Ilford loss

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone gutted as his side fell to a late 2-1 win to local rivals Ilford at their joint-home.

Emmanuel Dasho scored six minutes from time to complete a comeback after Side had gone ahead in the first minute thanks to a goal from new signing Craig Jeakins at Cricklefield Stadium.

“It was gutting to come away with a defeat with Harry Matthews scoring an own goal like he did,” Goldstone said.

“It just feels like everything is against us at the minute.”

The Romford director of football felt his side dominated the first-half and should have been out of sight.

“It was a game that we dominated first-half, we could have walked away from there five or six up at half-time, and that wouldn’t have flattered us what so ever.

“They gifted us our goal, and we gifted quite a few more opportunities as well, it was poor defending from them on occasions but we did create more.

“I spoke about it previously when we played Clapton that we need to start creating more chances and we created enough chances in that first-half to win two or three games.

“We hit the crossbar twice; we hit the post once.”

The positive was the fact that they created chances after failing to do so in recent weeks says boss Goldstone.

“In the last couple of games we created enough so we haven’t deserved to feel disappointed with results.

“I do feel really disappointed with that game as we created enough to win the game.

“It’s taking time, I need to keep tweaking it, and I still had players missing.”