Barkingside boss Goldstone is looking to get revenge on Ilford in Cricklefield derby

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton) Archant

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone wants to get revenge on local rivals Ilford and take the Cricklefield Stadium bragging rights this weekend.

Side will be the away team at Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday, which is also where they play their home matches, as they look to continue their bid to avoid relegation from the Essex Senior League.

And Goldstone is determined to get Martin Haywood’s side back for when they secured a 5-1 win over Side in November.

“We want to get a bit of revenge on them as they beat me 5-1 in my worst game so far, so I’ll be looking to make that one right,” Goldstone said.

“Even though it’s their home, we want to have the bragging rights over them, so it’s one we’re looking forward too.”

The Romford director of football says his side have got to start creating more chances if they want to pull themselves out of trouble in the final stretch of games.

“We’re not creating enough, and if you don’t create stuff you’re not going to score, so we need to improve in them regards,” he said.

“We need to be creating more and we’ll be addressing that in the next couple of games.

“I need to sit down, rack my brain and if it’s different personnel I need, it will be different personnel. I’ve stuck with a core of 12 to 13 players, but we’ve lost a few, so we’re tinkering and trying to get it right.”

Side have nine games left this campaign and Goldstone has moved to bring in former Romford attacker Craig Jeakins.

And the boss is pleased to be working alongside Jeakins again after being ruled out with injury for more than nine months.

“He’s been out for nine months, he did something to his jaw and had two mental plates put in, so he’s been out of action for a long time and it’s nice to see him back on the pitch,” he added.

“He’s glad to be back and then hopefully he can push on and go back to Romford next season. Craig is a good player, quick, and we know what he can do so it’s good to have him back on the pitch.”

Jeakins netted three goals for Boro last term and played a part in their great escape.

Barkingside will now be hoping he can play a similar role in their survival bid. They head into the match on the back of a 2-1 loss to Clapton.