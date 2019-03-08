Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside boss says Enfield win was much-needed

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 April 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside boss Alex Goldstone says it was much-needed as his side sealed a 3-1 victory over Enfield to lift them off the foot of the Essex Senior League table.

Goals from Edward Lang, Derek O’Halem and Isaac Marfo sealed the three points for Side at The Harlow Arena.

Barkingside have four matches left this season as they sit two points ahead of relegation rivals Leyton Athletic.

“We knew we needed the win to get us off the bottom of the table and decided to go for it.

“The formation and plan we went with worked, so I’m over the moon we got our tactics right and glad we got the victory.

“We deserved it and we have in a few games this year, but just not been able to get over the line.”

The Romford director of football wanted to give young defender Derek O’Halem a special mention after netting his fifth goal of the campaign.

“Derek has done well since I’ve come in, he’s only a young lad, and we’ve signed him at Romford as cover until the end of the season as well.

“He’s got a lot of potential; he’s played 18 games and got five goals all from set-pieces.

“He’s very raw, he’s going to be a good player, but hopefully he can unlock it sooner rather than later.”

Most Read

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

New faith schools proposed in Redbridge with power to select 100pc of pupils based on religion

East London Humanists chairman Paul Kaufman

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Redbridge second worst in UK for ratio between wage and house prices

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Rogue landlord from Ilford fined by Tower Hamlets Council

Thames Magistrates Court

Most Read

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

New faith schools proposed in Redbridge with power to select 100pc of pupils based on religion

East London Humanists chairman Paul Kaufman

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Redbridge second worst in UK for ratio between wage and house prices

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Rogue landlord from Ilford fined by Tower Hamlets Council

Thames Magistrates Court

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside boss says Enfield win was much-needed

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Goodliffe demands ‘massive response’ from Daggers at Fylde

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marathon legend Singh celebrated during club run

Marathon legend Fauja Singh BEM celebrated during club run (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Team News: Bromley vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wanstead’s Pugh wants success over Woodford to be sign of things to come

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists