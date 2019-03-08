Barkingside boss says Enfield win was much-needed

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside boss Alex Goldstone says it was much-needed as his side sealed a 3-1 victory over Enfield to lift them off the foot of the Essex Senior League table.

Goals from Edward Lang, Derek O’Halem and Isaac Marfo sealed the three points for Side at The Harlow Arena.

Barkingside have four matches left this season as they sit two points ahead of relegation rivals Leyton Athletic.

“We knew we needed the win to get us off the bottom of the table and decided to go for it.

“The formation and plan we went with worked, so I’m over the moon we got our tactics right and glad we got the victory.

“We deserved it and we have in a few games this year, but just not been able to get over the line.”

The Romford director of football wanted to give young defender Derek O’Halem a special mention after netting his fifth goal of the campaign.

“Derek has done well since I’ve come in, he’s only a young lad, and we’ve signed him at Romford as cover until the end of the season as well.

“He’s got a lot of potential; he’s played 18 games and got five goals all from set-pieces.

“He’s very raw, he’s going to be a good player, but hopefully he can unlock it sooner rather than later.”