Barkingside boss Goldstone disappointed with late Clapton loss

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone disappointed as his side crashed to a late 2-1 defeat against Clapton.

Goals from Giovanni Palmer and Andy Greenslade sealed the three points for The Tons despite an opener from Side’s Dan Jones from the spot at The Old Spotted Dog.

Greenslade netted the winner in added time when Side thought they had earnt themselves a share of the spoils.

“It was disappointing, I thought it was a game which was only going to be won by one goal if that and it was,” Goldstone said.

“I thought it was a dull game, it was a dull game to stand and watch, I think a draw would have been fair.

“But they took their chance that has fallen to them and our problem at the minute is we’re not creating enough.

“We had to rely on a penalty today (Saturday) and we didn’t have many clear chances.

“I think the last one we had been when young Craig was put through and I think that was our only clear cut chance.

“We need to be creating more and we’ll be addressing that in the next couple of games.”

The boss also felt the penalty Clapton were awarded in the first minute shouldn’t have been given.

But attacker Jacob Kromman was denied from the spot by goalkeeper Ryan Karrer.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty, the referee said he had his arm up, which he didn’t from where I was standing.

“In my view his arm was down by his side.”