Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Manager Goldstone says Barkingside must start picking up points

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 February 2019

Romford director of football Alex Goldstone (left) with manager Paul Martin (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford director of football Alex Goldstone (left) with manager Paul Martin (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone says there are no easy games in the Essex Senior League but his side must start picking up more points to avoid the drop, writes Jacob Ranson.

Side are set to head to The Old Spotted Dog to take on Clapton on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Walthamstow on Monday evening.

The Cricklefield Stadium club still sit second from bottom, seven points adrift of nearest rivals Southend Manor, while The Tons are currently 15th in the table.

“Position-wise they’re only a few places above us. Points-wise they’re a lot further than we’d want them to be, but it’s good to play a team that is near you in the league,” Goldstone said.

“It’s a game where I want to try getting points from as these are the sort of games we need to start picking them up in.

“It will be a tough game; it’s not going to be easy as there are no easy games in this league in my eyes.”

Romford director of football Goldstone insists Side must worry about their own performances before even thinking about what threats other teams pose.

“We can’t worry about other teams. If the players don’t put the effort in on the day then it’s irrelevant what they do,” he added.

“I’ve been to watch Clapton this year, when I was watching Ryan Reed for Romford earlier this year, before we took him on. I watched them then with ‘Magic’ (Paul Martin) and we were very impressed with some of their players, but I know a lot of them have moved on.

“They’ve lost quite a few players this year due to stepping up and I know Jonny Fowell does quite a good job over there.

“I’m not being unrealistic. It’s going to be tough, but realistically I’ve got to try and get points against these sort of teams around me. I’m always confident in the teams that I’m selecting.”

Barkingside also travel to Ilford (March 2) and St Margaretsbury (March 9) and Goldstone knows it will be a tough run for his side.

“We’ve got three away games now – Clapton, Ilford and St Margaretsbury – so it’s going to be a tough couple of weeks for us,” he said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies after being struck by train at Newbury Park Station

Emergency services were called to a medical incident at Newbury Park Station on Wednesday, February 20.

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Man, 22, dies after Ilford Hill crash

Romford Road looking towards Ilford Hill

Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Latest plans for 1,400-home scheme to be revealed on these March dates

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

10 things you only know if you have shopped at Tesco Goodmayes

The turn in can get congested. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham’s Rice already England’s best says Pellegrini

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Manager Goldstone says Barkingside must start picking up points

Romford director of football Alex Goldstone (left) with manager Paul Martin (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall is pleased with his side ahead of their clash with Southend

Michael Gooch of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Woods hope for more drama under the lights

Woodford Town will play home games at Harlow Town's Harlow Arena this season
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists