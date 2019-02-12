Manager Goldstone says Barkingside must start picking up points

Romford director of football Alex Goldstone (left) with manager Paul Martin (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone says there are no easy games in the Essex Senior League but his side must start picking up more points to avoid the drop, writes Jacob Ranson.

Side are set to head to The Old Spotted Dog to take on Clapton on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Walthamstow on Monday evening.

The Cricklefield Stadium club still sit second from bottom, seven points adrift of nearest rivals Southend Manor, while The Tons are currently 15th in the table.

“Position-wise they’re only a few places above us. Points-wise they’re a lot further than we’d want them to be, but it’s good to play a team that is near you in the league,” Goldstone said.

“It’s a game where I want to try getting points from as these are the sort of games we need to start picking them up in.

“It will be a tough game; it’s not going to be easy as there are no easy games in this league in my eyes.”

Romford director of football Goldstone insists Side must worry about their own performances before even thinking about what threats other teams pose.

“We can’t worry about other teams. If the players don’t put the effort in on the day then it’s irrelevant what they do,” he added.

“I’ve been to watch Clapton this year, when I was watching Ryan Reed for Romford earlier this year, before we took him on. I watched them then with ‘Magic’ (Paul Martin) and we were very impressed with some of their players, but I know a lot of them have moved on.

“They’ve lost quite a few players this year due to stepping up and I know Jonny Fowell does quite a good job over there.

“I’m not being unrealistic. It’s going to be tough, but realistically I’ve got to try and get points against these sort of teams around me. I’m always confident in the teams that I’m selecting.”

Barkingside also travel to Ilford (March 2) and St Margaretsbury (March 9) and Goldstone knows it will be a tough run for his side.

“We’ve got three away games now – Clapton, Ilford and St Margaretsbury – so it’s going to be a tough couple of weeks for us,” he said.