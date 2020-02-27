Barkingside manager Le Sage expecting cagey affair with Frenford

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage is expecting a 'cagey' Friday night under the lights when they take on local rivals Frenford.

Side travel to the Len Salmon Stadium - the home of Bowers & Pitsea where their rivals currently play their home fixtures - for the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South clash tomorrow evening.

And they currently sit seventh in the league table just one point off third place as they search for promotion back into the Essex Senior League.

"I think it's a game both sides feel they need three points from, so I think it will be a cagey affair but I expect good football from both sides," said former Redbridge Reserves boss Le Sage.

"Frenford are very strong defensively so I think we'll have to be at our best to break them down and take the points.

"They've got a very good and experienced midfield so I think they'll move the ball well, especially on the 4G surface at Bowers."

Side head into the clash on the back of a 3-1 victory over Brightlingsea Regent Reserves last weekend thanks to a brace from Nathan Saunders and another goal from Joe Gent.

"The weekend's result was important for us. It was important to bounce back from defeat in our last game and considering the conditions it was always going to be a tricky game," added Le Sage.

"I was fairly happy with our performance. I thought we defended well and we were unlucky not to secure a clean sheet, and I thought we looked dangerous every time we went forward."

Le Sage heaped praise on Saunders for returning from injury in such style to help them overcome their hosts last weekend.

"I was really happy for Nathan. It was his first game back in the side after some injuries and education commitments so it was good for him to play well and get on the score sheet," he said.

"Nathan is a relatively young talent who I hope has a big future at Barkingside."