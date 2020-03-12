Search

Barkingside boss Le Sage confident they'll remain focused

PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 March 2020

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage is confident his squad will remain focused despite back-to-back postponements in their recent fixtures.

Side welcome strugglers Fire United to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday after what will be almost two weeks without a match.

They currently sit sixth in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South table as they head into their final 10 fixtures of the season with the aim still of being promoted back to the Essex Senior League.

'I'm confident the boys will remain focused, their commitment has been fantastic, especially since the start of 2020,' Le Sage said.

'We've spoken about not letting ourselves down and maybe dropping points for the wrong reasons, so they're aware of the consequences.

'We're also trying to take the positives from the postponements as it has given us a chance to get some players back from injury and to do more work on the training ground before the final run-in.'

He did admit it is 'frustrating' for all non-league clubs right now due to the amount of postponements, but is pleased they are still on track with their fixtures.

'It's a frustrating game for all at the moment as it's very hard to get any momentum going with the postponements and momentum is very important at this stage of the season as we try to put together a good string of results going into the final weeks of the season,' he added.

'I'm thankful that we were up to date with our games before the weather turned as I think this will cause some teams that were already behind some issues.'

The former Redbridge Reserves boss also knows Fire United will be no easy challenge as they desperately fight for survival.

'Looking at Fire United's recent results, I think it's fair to say they have turned a corner and I'm certainly not expecting them to be pushovers,' he said.

'They've picked up four points from their last four games and in the games they've lost they have only lost by a single goal.

'They come to us under no pressure which I think helps a lot as well, so we'll have to ensure we remain focused for 90 minutes.'

