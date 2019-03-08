Search

Barkingside crash out of Challenge Cup with home defeat

PUBLISHED: 13:05 18 September 2019

Barkingside in action against Romford earlier this season. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barkingside in action against Romford earlier this season. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside were hammered 4-1 at home by White Ensign on Monday as they crashed out of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

Side got off to a perfect start as Ben Clarke put them ahead on just eight minutes but were pegged back on 21 minutes through Harry Skinner.

Ten minutes later, the away side took the lead thanks to Brett Munyard with Dominic Locke adding another just a few minutes later.

And Barkingside would concede again before half-time as Charlie Buffin contributed to his team's comfortable lead.

Steven Le'Sage's men failed to find a way back into the game and fell to a heavy home defeat.

Barkingside return to league action on Saturday when they travel away to Halstead Town looking to keep up their 100pc winning record in the division.

Their opponents sit top of the league having won five and drawn two of their seven games.

