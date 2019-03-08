Barkingside boss Steven Le'Sage wants side to challenge for promotion

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside are aiming to bounce back to the Essex Senior League at the first time of asking this season.

The club endured a tough last campaign, finishing 19th to relegate them to the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South.

But new manager Steven Le'Sage is feeling positive about the season ahead and wants to see his side challenge at the right end of the division.

"I think the aim for this season has to be to push for promotion," he said. "I think it will be a tough season, there are maybe eight to 10 teams capable of doing that.

"Some teams have an advantage of having had a team together for a long time. There will be a lot of close games.

"We will take every game as it comes. Players need to get used to the way we want them to play."

Le'Sage believes the club's aims for the season can be achieved by playing an attacking brand of football and will encourage his players to play with confidence.

He added: "I think we will play good football. We really want to entertain the fans and community. For me, football is there to entertain. I think the games will be exciting and there will be a lot of goals."