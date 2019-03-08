Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside boss Steven Le'Sage wants side to challenge for promotion

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 August 2019

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside are aiming to bounce back to the Essex Senior League at the first time of asking this season.

The club endured a tough last campaign, finishing 19th to relegate them to the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South.

But new manager Steven Le'Sage is feeling positive about the season ahead and wants to see his side challenge at the right end of the division.

"I think the aim for this season has to be to push for promotion," he said. "I think it will be a tough season, there are maybe eight to 10 teams capable of doing that.

"Some teams have an advantage of having had a team together for a long time. There will be a lot of close games.

"We will take every game as it comes. Players need to get used to the way we want them to play."

Le'Sage believes the club's aims for the season can be achieved by playing an attacking brand of football and will encourage his players to play with confidence.

He added: "I think we will play good football. We really want to entertain the fans and community. For me, football is there to entertain. I think the games will be exciting and there will be a lot of goals."

Most Read

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Man taken to hospital after fight in South Woodford

Police were called to reports of a fight in George Lane, South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Man taken to hospital after fight in South Woodford

Police were called to reports of a fight in George Lane, South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Robins boss disappointed to be talking about referee decisions

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Barkingside boss Steven Le’Sage wants side to challenge for promotion

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford art exhibition celebrates 10 years of Valentines Mansion

The secretary bird is on display as part of the collection and was said to have roamed the mansion's grounds in the 17th century. Picture: Valentines Mansion/ Jason Rose

Redbridge Council confirms KMT pantomime will go ahead this winter in Ilford

Key to the KMT were handed over today. Picture: Redbridge Council

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists