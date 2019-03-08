Search

Barkingside aim to put an end to losing streak

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 November 2019

Barkingside in action against Romford earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barkingside in action against Romford earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside will look to put an end to a run of five straight defeats when they take on Holland in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South on Saturday.

The run of losses has seen Side slip to a mid-table position, having lost 4-0 at home to May & Baker in their last game.

Kai Warren scored after just seven minutes before an own goal and an effort from Darren Seymour saw May & Baker go into the break with a 3-0 lead.

Barkingside looked to respond in the second half, but they failed to find a way back into the game before Ricky Teixeira made it four in the 89th minute.

It was Side's first home defeat in the league this season and their fourth loss overall.

They take on a Holland side away on Saturday who have won six of their 12 games so far this season and six in sixth place with 20 points, four more than Barkingside, who are down in 11th place.

Side visit White Ensign in the cup on Wednesday.

