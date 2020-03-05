Barkingside boss Le Sage to treat all games as 'do or die' in bid to secure promotion

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage insists every game is now 'do or die' as they continue their bid for promotion back to the Essex Senior League.

Side have 10 fixtures left in Thurlow Nunn League Division One South and will hope to win most of them to give themselves the best chance of getting promoted at the first time of asking after relegation last term.

They welcome mid-table Coggeshall United to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it three consecutive victories and Le Sage said: "Every game is so important at the moment so we are preparing as though they are do or die.

"At the same time we're not getting carried away with victories or letting defeats get us down. We're taking each game as it comes and trying to maximise our points return from each.

"I can't fault the team's commitment to the club in recent weeks, as players are turning up and playing out of their skins whilst carrying injuries and going through other personal challenges.

"I'm very proud of this group and I hope this behaviour gets us to where we want to be at the end of the season."

The former Redbridge Reserves manager knows Coggeshall will be a tough test as he was a huge fan of the attitude they played with when they met earlier in the season when they lost 4-2.

"We played Coggeshall earlier in the season I was very impressed by their 'never-say-die' attitude," he added.

"For me, their desire to win was the most impressive I have seen in this division and I'm sure this will be a big part of their game Saturday.

"Coggeshall also bring a strong aerial threat, which we will need to be on guard for if we are to get anything out of the game."

Barkingside head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 victory over local rivals Frenford at the Len Salmon Stadium on Friday when Carl Mullings netted.

"We knew it was going to be a tough and cagey game so I'm glad we were able to grind out a result," said Le Sage.

"I thought we defended very well. I think we restricted Frenford to only a couple of chances and looked comfortable defensively.

"I also thought we had a few more chances in both halves and could have maybe scored at least one more to have made it a little more comfortable."