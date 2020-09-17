Barkingside looking for FA Vase win tribute to former club president

Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage is hoping his side can dedicate a win to club president and former chairman of Ilford Sports Club George Hogarth who passed away last week.

Side welcome Thurlow Nunn League Division One South rivals Coggeshall United to Cricklefield Stadium for an FA Vase tie on Friday evening as they look to bounce back to winning ways after a mixed start to the 2020-21 campaign.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Newham at the weekend in their third match since returning to action.

“We will be doing a minute’s silence for George Hogarth who sadly passed away last week,” Le Sage said.

“George has done so much for the community, as well as the members at Barkingside, Ilford FC and Ilford Sports Club – I’m not sure all of these clubs would be where they are today if it wasn’t for him.

“I’m hoping we can put in a performance and get the result that we can dedicate to his memory.

“It’s another tough test for us. Coggeshall will be challenging again this season and last season they really impressed me with their never-say-die attitude, so we need to outwork and outplay them to get the win.”

The former Redbridge Reserves manager did admit the weekend’s defeat was “frustrating” but knew the opening fixtures would be difficult.

“It was a frustrating day for us as I thought we were the better side for large spells of the game, but ultimately didn’t take our chances and gifted them the only goal of the game,” he said.

“We knew we had a very tough start to this campaign as we have all of last season’s top six in our first eight games so it was going to be a tough ask to come away with maximum points.

“However, we’re doing a lot right at the moment and not getting the rewards for it, which is down to our own mistakes so we know we need to put that right.

“I think we can be positive as we’re showing we can compete with the best at this level but we know we need to do a little bit more to make the step up from competing to winning these games.

“Morale is still strong but we are frustrated with ourselves so we’re going to take that energy and put that into Friday’s game.”