Barkingside boss eager for a bounce back performance at Burnham after Ensign loss

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage says it's important to bounce right back and not dwell on bad results at this stage of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Side travel away to Leslie Field on Saturday to take on managerless Burnham Ramblers on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to White Ensign last weekend.

They currently sit seventh in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South table and Le Sage said: "It's so important we bounce straight back as at this stage of the season, whilst it's so close, we don't have time to dwell on previous results so we need to focus on the next three points.

"Burnham is a great club and will be no pushover on Saturday. I think with Alex Salmon being appointed the Basildon job, it tells you how well he has done at the club and that they are dangerous opponents for us.

"I don't know Alex personally, but he comes across as a good football man and I'm really happy for him, and that managers at this level are being recognised.

"With Burnham having just lost Alex to Basildon, it's really tough to predict how they will set up and the impact this will have on them.

You may also want to watch:

"We need to focus on our preparation and make sure we perform to our best to give ourselves the best opportunity to win the match."

The former Redbridge Reserves manager was 'disappointed' with last weekend's result despite being happy at how they started the contest, adding: "We were very disappointed with the manner we gifted White Ensign their goals.

"I think they are one the best attacking sides in the league, if not the best, so we knew it was going to be a tough game.

"We just feel we didn't give a good account of ourselves once we went 1-0 down.

"I was happy with how we started. I felt our build-up play was good. We didn't penetrate their defence as well as we would have liked, but we could see that we were causing problems.

"After they scored, I felt White Ensign were comfortable and we never truly threatened to get back into the game.

"I was proud of the team's efforts after we went down to 10 men early in the second half, but the damage was already done by then."