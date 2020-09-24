Barkingside boss Le Sage focused on getting points ahead of White Ensign clash

Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage insists performances mean nothing without points as they head into a clash with Thurlow Nunn League Division One South title favourites White Ensign.

Side make the trip to Burroughs Park this weekend to take on Brett Munyard’s side as they look to bounce back from FA Vase heartbreak.

They lost 3-1 to Coggeshall United in the first qualifying round of the competition to continue their mixed start to the new season.

“We had a good chat with the boys after the game and we all know that playing well but not winning isn’t enough and we need to start getting points on the board,” Le Sage said.

“White Ensign away is going to be tough. They’re most people’s favourites to win the league and we saw last season how good they can be when they get into their stride.

“These are the games where we have the opportunity to really see how good we are, so I expect the boys to be motivated and to get back to winning ways.”

Le Sage added: “They’re very good in the final third. They play high tempo football, with good rotation and are clinical in front of goal.

“I think Brett Munyard is maybe the hardest working manager at this level and he deserves full credit for what he has done at White Ensign, so I’m definitely expecting it to be an excellent game of football and goals.”

The former Redbridge Reserves manager was disappointed to crash out of the Vase, especially considering how important the finances can be for clubs at this level.

He added: “It’s always disappointing to go out the Vase so early, especially with us not being in the FA Cup this year.

“Like most clubs, we’re really struggling financially so the additional money would have really helped us.

“It was a very similar performance to what we have seen so far this season in the league.

“I felt we were very dominant in possession for most of the game but failed to put the ball in the net. We made bad decisions in the final third and were made to pay for it.”

Barkingside have won one of their three matches so far since the league season started.