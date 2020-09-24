Search

Advanced search

Barkingside boss Le Sage focused on getting points ahead of White Ensign clash

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 September 2020

Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage insists performances mean nothing without points as they head into a clash with Thurlow Nunn League Division One South title favourites White Ensign.

Side make the trip to Burroughs Park this weekend to take on Brett Munyard’s side as they look to bounce back from FA Vase heartbreak.

They lost 3-1 to Coggeshall United in the first qualifying round of the competition to continue their mixed start to the new season.

“We had a good chat with the boys after the game and we all know that playing well but not winning isn’t enough and we need to start getting points on the board,” Le Sage said.

“White Ensign away is going to be tough. They’re most people’s favourites to win the league and we saw last season how good they can be when they get into their stride.

“These are the games where we have the opportunity to really see how good we are, so I expect the boys to be motivated and to get back to winning ways.”

You may also want to watch:

Le Sage added: “They’re very good in the final third. They play high tempo football, with good rotation and are clinical in front of goal.

“I think Brett Munyard is maybe the hardest working manager at this level and he deserves full credit for what he has done at White Ensign, so I’m definitely expecting it to be an excellent game of football and goals.”

The former Redbridge Reserves manager was disappointed to crash out of the Vase, especially considering how important the finances can be for clubs at this level.

He added: “It’s always disappointing to go out the Vase so early, especially with us not being in the FA Cup this year.

“Like most clubs, we’re really struggling financially so the additional money would have really helped us.

“It was a very similar performance to what we have seen so far this season in the league.

“I felt we were very dominant in possession for most of the game but failed to put the ball in the net. We made bad decisions in the final third and were made to pay for it.”

Barkingside have won one of their three matches so far since the league season started.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside boss Le Sage focused on getting points ahead of White Ensign clash

Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Essex coach McGrath believes Sam Cook has room to grow

Essex's Sam Cook in action during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Coronavirus: Contact tracers reaching fewer than three in five contacts in Redbridge

Data shows 411 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Redbridge were transferred to the Test and Trace service between May 28 and September 9. Picture: Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/PA Images

Covid response sees Chigwell care home shortlisted for set of national awards

Chigwell's Lambwood Heights care home has been shortlisted for prestigious national industry awards in recognition of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Home manager Sonia Kasese pictured alongside Oakland Care CEO Joanne Balmer. Picture: Springup

East Area police officers charged with assault

The Met made a referral to the IOPC after a complaint from someone who was injured during an incident with police in Romford in January. Picture: Ken Mears