Search

Advanced search

Barkingside boss Le Sage believes they could have been promoted but backs FA decision

PUBLISHED: 12:07 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 31 March 2020

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage believed they would have achieved their target of promotion had they found a way to complete the season.

Side were sat sixth in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South with 10 fixtures left to play when the leagues were suspended earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting was held late last week and a consensus was reached between the FA and leagues at steps three to six in the National League System to end the season with immediate effect, with all results being expunged.

“I’m still coming to terms with the decision. I really hoped we could have found away to finish the season,” Le Sage said.

“We’d worked hard to get to where we were and I believed we would have achieved our target of promotion.”

The boss did however admit he understands the reasoning and knows that whatever decision was agreed upon would have upset certain clubs.

You may also want to watch:

“I totally understand why The FA felt the decision to end the season was necessary as we’re in a period of total uncertainty and we have no idea how long this situation may go on for.

“I think once the decision to stop the season was made, whatever action was taken after that point would have been unfair on a number of teams.

“I’m sure each team would have favoured the decision that best suited their club.

“I haven’t heard an alternative solution to completing the season that I think would have been fair on everyone, or that everyone would agree with, so I’m not going to criticise the The FA.

“Our division was so tight throughout the season and there are probably 6 or 7 teams that felt they would have been promoted if the season was finished.”

Le Sage says they will now be trying to help the community in anyway possible now without any football.

“We’re going to try to support the community during this time as best we can. We’ll also start to plan for the new season and focus on continuing to grow the infrastructure of the club.

“I’m sure next season will be just as this exciting as this as there’ll be a lot of teams that feel they now have a score to settle - including us.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Goodmayes Tesco site

1945: East Enders celebrate VE Day with a week of street parties

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ilford Recorder

Editor Lindsay Jones.

Most Read

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Goodmayes Tesco site

1945: East Enders celebrate VE Day with a week of street parties

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ilford Recorder

Editor Lindsay Jones.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Barkingside boss Le Sage believes they could have been promoted but backs FA decision

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019

Rugby: 10 of England’s finest-ever players

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the 2003 Rugby World Cup

Daggers’ Thompson calls for ‘null and void’ season in National League

Sam Deering of Dagenham and Connor Dimaio of Stockport earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Former Daggers loanee Maguire-Drew says Darren Currie is his biggest influence

Jordan Maguire-Drew enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
Drive 24