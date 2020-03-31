Barkingside boss Le Sage believes they could have been promoted but backs FA decision

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage believed they would have achieved their target of promotion had they found a way to complete the season.

Side were sat sixth in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South with 10 fixtures left to play when the leagues were suspended earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting was held late last week and a consensus was reached between the FA and leagues at steps three to six in the National League System to end the season with immediate effect, with all results being expunged.

“I’m still coming to terms with the decision. I really hoped we could have found away to finish the season,” Le Sage said.

“We’d worked hard to get to where we were and I believed we would have achieved our target of promotion.”

The boss did however admit he understands the reasoning and knows that whatever decision was agreed upon would have upset certain clubs.

“I totally understand why The FA felt the decision to end the season was necessary as we’re in a period of total uncertainty and we have no idea how long this situation may go on for.

“I think once the decision to stop the season was made, whatever action was taken after that point would have been unfair on a number of teams.

“I’m sure each team would have favoured the decision that best suited their club.

“I haven’t heard an alternative solution to completing the season that I think would have been fair on everyone, or that everyone would agree with, so I’m not going to criticise the The FA.

“Our division was so tight throughout the season and there are probably 6 or 7 teams that felt they would have been promoted if the season was finished.”

Le Sage says they will now be trying to help the community in anyway possible now without any football.

“We’re going to try to support the community during this time as best we can. We’ll also start to plan for the new season and focus on continuing to grow the infrastructure of the club.

“I’m sure next season will be just as this exciting as this as there’ll be a lot of teams that feel they now have a score to settle - including us.”