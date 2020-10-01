Barkingside boss Le Sage predicts May & Bakers to be challenging

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage has predicted next opponents May & Baker will be one of the favourites for the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South title this season.

Side will welcome Jordan Harris and Alec Simm’s men to Cricklefield Stadium for a Friday evening clash (7.45pm kick-off) as they look to get back to winning ways after a slow start to the new season.

Le Sage knows they have not been good enough as of yet and wants them to start correcting that this week.

“May & Baker are one of the favourites this season. It’s such a tough game to try to bounce back from,” Le Sage admitted.

“Our focus will be to put in a performance and restore some pride around the club.

“They’re a good side. They move the ball well in the final third and will be tight at the back. I don’t think they’ve lost a league game since last year so that tells you how good and consistent they have become, so it’ll be a tough challenge for us.”

Barkingside fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat to local rivals Frenford on Monday evening.

And former Redbridge Reserves manager Le Sage added: “It wasn’t good enough against Frenford. No disrespect to them, as I felt they deserved the points, but we know we’ve let everyone down with that performance.

“We had some tired legs still from Saturday’s game but there were too many out there that didn’t work hard enough, and were out worked by their opponent and that’s not acceptable.”

Barkingside also fell to a 2-1 league defeat to White Ensign at Burroughs Park, losing a hard-fought match on Saturday.

Side fell behind on 18 minutes, as Luke Skinner scored for the hosts, and were still behind at the interval.

Ensign would double their lead from the penalty spot on 70 minutes through Skinner again, with Side’s consolation coming on 88 minutes through midfielder Reece Simpson.

Barkingside have struggled to start the new season and will now be desperate to start turning their form around as they were chasing down promotion last season when the season was brought to a premature halt by the pandemic.