Barkingside boss Le Sage says his side are now understanding how to kill games off

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage insists his side have learnt that it will take more than playing well to string a run of results together after making it back-to-back wins in the league.

Side are now looking to build on that form as they make the trip to Harwich & Parkeston on Saturday aiming to continue climbing up the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table following a slow start.

The boss believes his players’ decision making and understanding of when to shut down their opponents has been the main difference in the past few games.

“The team is starting to understand that playing well isn’t going to always be enough to win these games,” Le Sage said.

“We’ve got to earn the right to play and I think because of that they’re starting to make better decisions of when to play and when to shut up shop.”

Harwich will be another tough test and Le Sage lauded their defensive organisation.

“When we played them last season I thought they were one of the best defensively organised teams we’d played against, and they had some players in the final third that were a constant threat,” he added.

“We will need to continue to do the things we have done well in the previous two games if we’re going to pick up the points, which we’ll need if we are to continue to climb the table.”

A 2-1 victory over Coggeshall United on Saturday backed up their recent derby win over Newbury Forest.

“I’m really proud of the two performances this week,” added Le Sage. “Newbury Forest and Coggleshall are very good sides and are going to be big contenders this season, so to come away from these two away games with six points is a big boost.

“It was a very physical game and we dealt with that challenge well. I thought we played in the right areas and although we weren’t great second half, we saw out the game, which we’ve struggled to do previously in these types of games.

“So it’s a massive step forward in our development.”