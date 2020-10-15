Barkingside boss eager to build on derby victory at Newbury Forest

Barkingside now have something to build on after picking up an emphatic 4-1 victory over local rivals Newbury Forest as they head into a clash with Coggeshall United this weekend.

Side travel away to West Street on Saturday as they look to start turning their season around by making it back-to-back victories in Thurlow Nunn League Division One South.

The derby win at Newbury Forest moved Barkingside up to mid-table despite a slow start and they will now hope to push on.

Manager Steven Le Sage said: “We’ve giving ourselves something to build from and I think we can take a lot of confidence from the game. Newbury Forest are a very strong side and they’re going to be challenging this season.

“Now it’s important we take our confidence into the Coggleshall game and try to get a run of results under our belts.”

The Blues boss has admitted the break from league action has proved to be benefical as they had time to work on things in training and implement them against Newbury Forest.

“After our poor result against Frenford, we had a two-week break which was good to take a step back and evaluate what needed to improve, but it was a long time to wait to put things right,” added Le Sage.

“We had a conversation about giving the club a performance to be proud of, and I think that helped us to a good start.

“The biggest thing for us was that we had our shooting boots on for the first time this season.

“We’ve struggled to create and convert chances this season and these were two things we got right in this game.”

Josef Oates, Rodriguez Martin, Archie Hammond and Reece Simpson all found the target for Barkingside at Forest.

Meanwhile, neighbours Redbridge continued their brilliant run of fortunes under new manager George Christou as they sealed a comfortable 4-1 triumph over Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League on Tuesday.

It is three wins from three games for the former Aveley Reserves manager since taking the reins.

And Motormen will travel to the Terrence McMillian Stadium on Saturday to take on Clapton and former manager Micky Wetherall who was appointed as the Tons new boss this week.

Woodford Town remain at the foot of the table with seven defeats from seven fixtures and travel to Takeley this weekend.